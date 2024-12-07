Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Asana stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 81.88% and a negative net margin of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 29,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $357,385.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,445.12. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $111,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 375,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,966.90. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,092 shares of company stock worth $527,668. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Asana by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Asana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Asana by 52.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Asana by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

