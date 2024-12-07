ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $708.00 and last traded at $713.50. 780,578 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,452,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $719.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.83.

ASML Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $278.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $723.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $859.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

