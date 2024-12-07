AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Carr Bettis Sells 225,000 Shares of Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) insider Carr Bettis sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,080. This trade represents a 52.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AudioEye Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. AudioEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $270.40 million, a PE ratio of -82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in AudioEye by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

