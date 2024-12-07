Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading 4.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 2,970,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,965,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.42.

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 344,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $2,253,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,535.68. This trade represents a 94.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock worth $48,432,337. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

