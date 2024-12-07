Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $67.00 target price on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $113,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,876.84. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 823,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,073,000 after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Banner by 97.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Banner by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,785,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,334,000 after purchasing an additional 193,434 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Banner by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.07. Banner has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

