Barclays Lowers GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $52.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.1 %

GXO stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 111.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.