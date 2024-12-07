Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BASFY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Basf in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Basf to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $11.58 on Friday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

