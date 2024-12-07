Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,574 shares of company stock worth $997,203 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

Teradyne Stock Up 4.2 %

TER opened at $118.51 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

