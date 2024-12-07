Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 4,841 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 805.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,042 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 42.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 153.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $236.67 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,941,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,572,896. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,650 shares of company stock worth $9,414,035. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

