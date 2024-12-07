Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $37.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $263.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

