Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,172,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,665,000 after buying an additional 389,405 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,029,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 478,565 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,459.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,001,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 993,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 881,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,871,000 after purchasing an additional 253,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

