Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day moving average of $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.11%.

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total value of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 141,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $15,621,871.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,668,110.88. This represents a 17.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,820 shares of company stock worth $23,953,746. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

