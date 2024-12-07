Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 1,633 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 661.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 45.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17,238.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IDXX opened at $435.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $398.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $445.99 and a 200-day moving average of $475.13.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total value of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.56.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

