Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6,963.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 97,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 89,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD opened at $107.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.53.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,275.36. This trade represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,033 shares of company stock worth $61,221,493. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

