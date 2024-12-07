Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 826.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 36,613 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 24.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BILL by 23.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of BILL by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,310. The trade was a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BILL from $58.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BILL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.28.

BILL Stock Up 2.0 %

BILL stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

