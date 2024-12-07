Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 535.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $48,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,184. The trade was a 2.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

