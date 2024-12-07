Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,727 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.2 %

BERY opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.06 and a 12 month high of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,889.64. This represents a 31.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

