BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 7,740,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,375,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Stock Up 18.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 643,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 160.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 168,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.