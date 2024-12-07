Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Receives $81.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 922.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $74.51 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.27, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.22 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

