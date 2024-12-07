BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.83 and last traded at $116.61. Approximately 121,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 809,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $171.00 to $171.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

BioNTech Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. State Street Corp increased its position in BioNTech by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

