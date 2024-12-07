BlackRock Frontiers (BRFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

BlackRock Frontiers (LON:BRFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Frontiers’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Frontiers Stock Performance

Shares of LON BRFI opened at GBX 150.50 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.32. BlackRock Frontiers has a 12-month low of GBX 137.50 ($1.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.90 ($2.04). The stock has a market cap of £284.94 million, a PE ratio of 501.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Get BlackRock Frontiers alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock Frontiers

In other BlackRock Frontiers news, insider Lucy Taylor-Smith acquired 20,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £29,851.20 ($38,056.09). Also, insider Hatem Dowidar acquired 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £36,382.50 ($46,382.59). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 45,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,660,120. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock Frontiers

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Frontiers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.