Blaine M. Trout Buys 715 Shares of South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB) Stock

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Blaine M. Trout acquired 715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.91 per share, with a total value of C$24,960.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,960.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock.
Separately, Tudor Pickering raised South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
