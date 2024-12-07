Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Stock Price Up 93.3% – Time to Buy?

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 93.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 46.39 ($0.59). Approximately 139,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 39,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

Brand Architekts Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £13.41 million, a P/E ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Brand Architekts Group

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

