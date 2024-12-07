Brokerages Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Target Price at $48.60

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBK shares. StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,902,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,729,672.33. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,421.16. This represents a 8.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $658,460. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.15.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

