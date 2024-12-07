Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) PT at $260.57

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NICE opened at $189.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.48. NICE has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in NICE by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 89.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

