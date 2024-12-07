Brookfield Corp ON Boosts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,209 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 0.9% of Brookfield Corp ON’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brookfield Corp ON owned 0.15% of American Tower worth $165,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $170.46 and a 1-year high of $243.56.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 273.42%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.54.

American Tower Company Profile



American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

