Brookfield Corp ON Takes $8.34 Million Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 287,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,000. Brookfield Corp ON owned approximately 0.33% of Kodiak Gas Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KGS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $913,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 115.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

NYSE KGS opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.90 and a beta of 1.14. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 565.54%.

In related news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $121,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,085.25. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KGS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

