Brookfield Renewable (TSE:BEPC) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Renewable Co. (TSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 42.83 and last traded at 42.88. Approximately 205,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 304,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at 43.48.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is 41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

