Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 2,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $242,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at $51,742,619.25. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $99.06 and a one year high of $134.17. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $111.56.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.