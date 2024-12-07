Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) CEO Sells $875,143.80 in Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 25,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $875,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,607,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,966,616.20. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $35.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $40.28.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Cadre had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $109.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 42.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadre by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,180,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after buying an additional 206,564 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cadre by 21.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 940,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,701,000 after acquiring an additional 167,214 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Cadre by 87.5% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 738,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 344,483 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadre by 15.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 76,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 411,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 95,233 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Cadre from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

