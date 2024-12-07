Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

CGY stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.69. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$42.88 and a 52 week high of C$61.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.46 million, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CGY shares. CIBC cut their target price on Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Financial dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.29.

In related news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.59, for a total value of C$42,101.91. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,315 shares of company stock valued at $60,477 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

