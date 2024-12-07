Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.51) target price on the stock.
Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 3.0 %
IES stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £70.49 million, a PE ratio of -177.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.36.
About Invinity Energy Systems
