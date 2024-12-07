Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 40 ($0.51) target price on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

IES stock opened at GBX 16 ($0.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £70.49 million, a PE ratio of -177.78 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Invinity Energy Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 37 ($0.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.36.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

