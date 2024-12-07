Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $11.82. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $11.65, with a volume of 473,893 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.15 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,115,665 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $75,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,800 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at about $3,898,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $3,667,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 131.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 428,733 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 243,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $794.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

