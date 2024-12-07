Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 2.25.
About Cantaloupe
