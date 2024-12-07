Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital City Bank Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $68.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 140,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,756,424.61. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,482.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

