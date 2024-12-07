Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 237 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $217.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $239.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 42.00%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.45%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

