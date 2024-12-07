Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 82.8% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $38.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.85. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.82%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.