Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 322 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,623,000 after acquiring an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 20,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $2,235,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,378.45. The trade was a 10.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $139.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 228.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.