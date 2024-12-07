Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 7,896 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $286,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDHY stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $49.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.59.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

