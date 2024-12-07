Castleark Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,490 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.