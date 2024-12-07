Castleark Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 224.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Trading Down 1.7 %

HAS opened at $65.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.09 and a twelve month high of $73.46.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAS

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.