Castleark Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14,600.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 13.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Element Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

ESI opened at $27.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

