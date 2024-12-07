Castleark Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Natera by 458.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Natera by 514.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roelof Botha sold 87,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $14,793,433.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,135,977.44. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $30,737.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,752.37. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,976 shares of company stock worth $21,119,238 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $171.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.43. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $175.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTRA

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.