Castleark Management LLC Lowers Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.07% of KBR worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 2,029.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KBR by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of KBR by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

KBR Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE KBR opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.21%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

