Castleark Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 0.8% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $20,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ASML by 19.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $708.98 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $645.45 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $723.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $859.93. The company has a market capitalization of $278.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a $1.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.83.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

