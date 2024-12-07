Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRX

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,603.52. This represents a 18.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $22.02 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.