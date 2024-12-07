Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 113,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 281.3% in the third quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,460,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $372.19.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total value of $368,788.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,332.28. This trade represents a 36.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total transaction of $1,009,229.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,356.84. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,489. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $395.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $392.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.81 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.15%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.