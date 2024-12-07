Catherine R. Atwood Sells 1,128 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) SVP Catherine R. Atwood sold 1,128 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $37,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,825. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Regional Management Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RM opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.52. Regional Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.15.

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regional Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 94.1% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 207,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,560 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,746,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

