Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Saurabh Saha Sells 87,496 Shares of Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 87,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $1,615,176.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,626,702.06. This trade represents a 13.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Saurabh Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Saurabh Saha sold 299 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $5,450.77.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $928,950.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 1,671 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $30,479.04.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Saurabh Saha sold 2,592 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $39,709.44.

On Monday, October 21st, Saurabh Saha sold 22,205 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $350,839.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $909,150.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Saurabh Saha sold 175,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $2,891,000.00.

NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $18.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.90. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNTA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $99,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

