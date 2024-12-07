Centiva Capital LP Acquires 135,365 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,365 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Azul were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Azul in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Azul by 84.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Azul in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Azul in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Azul by 4.5% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,354,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100,639 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Azul S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $931.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.92.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HSBC cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

